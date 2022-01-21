Intuitive Surgical upgraded to buy at Citi strong Q4 2021 results, share pullback
Jan. 21, 2022 9:38 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citi has upgraded Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -5.1%) to buy from neutral after the company beat Q4 2021 earnings estimates yesterday.
- The firm has a price target of $360 (~23% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Analyst Joanne Wuensch writes that although shares have declined recently as procedures were impacted in December and so far this month by COVID-19, its plans for 2022 and the future are "in focus."
- For this year, the company expects procedures to be up 11%-15%. The lower end, Wuensch ends, assumes continued COVID-19 disruptions, while the higher end assumes no additional COVID waves or significant supply chain interruptions.
- Intuitive shares are struggling this morning as other analysts expressed concern with the ongoing impact of COVID on the company.