NexPoint Real Estate Finance offers senior unsecured notes
Jan. 21, 2022 9:37 AM ETNexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) launches an offering of its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026.
- The additional notes are being offered as an additional issue of the company's existing $135M aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2026 that the company previously issued.
- Net proceeds to contribute to its operating partnership, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Operating Partnership, in exchange for OP units.
- OP intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire several pipeline investments which are expected to close in the foreseeable future.