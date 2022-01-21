NexPoint Real Estate Finance offers senior unsecured notes

  • NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) launches an offering of its 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026.
  • The additional notes are being offered as an additional issue of the company's existing $135M aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes due 2026 that the company previously issued.
  • Net proceeds to contribute to its operating partnership, NexPoint Real Estate Finance Operating Partnership, in exchange for OP units.
  • OP intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire several pipeline investments which are expected to close in the foreseeable future.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.