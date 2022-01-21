Citrine Global launches its "Green Side by Side" products line and signs agreement with Intelicanna to sell products in Isreal
Jan. 21, 2022 9:47 AM ETCitrine Global Corp. (CTGL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Citrine Global (OTCQB:CTGL) launches its "Green Side by Side" products line and has entered into a collaboration agreement with Intelicanna to sell and market the products in Israel as complementary products for medical cannabis patients.
- Intelicanna is a public company traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and is primarily engaged in plant genetics, agro technologies, product development, sales and marketing of medical cannabis products.
- Ori Weiss, CEO of Intelicanna, stated that, "The collaboration with Cannovation is in line with our expansion strategy that includes solutions for medical cannabis patients in Israel. Israel is one of the countries that has the highest number of medical cannabis patients, and we target to provide them complementary products to improve their quality of life. This strategy will enable us to position the patient in the center and provide a complete set of solutions covering our medical cannabis products and more. We believe that this will lead to an increase in sales and open a significant sales channel for complementary products".