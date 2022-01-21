Assure to get voluntarily delisted from Canadian stock exchange

Jan. 21, 2022 9:53 AM ETAssure Holdings Corp. (IONM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Assure Holdings (IONM) goes in voluntarily to get its shares delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange Venture, effective as at the market close on Feb. 7, 2022.
  • The dually-listed healthcare services company said Friday that it will no loner trade on Canadian exchange and will continue to trade just on Nasdaq under the current ticker symbol "IONM".
  • "Nasdaq represents the substantial majority of Assure’s trading volume, and our stock ownership is overwhelmingly U.S.-based. Therefore, the Company believes that the relatively low trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSXV no longer justifies the expenses and administrative efforts associated with maintaining a dual listing," explains Executive Chairman and CEO John A. Farlinger.
  • Earlier, Assure Holdings EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue
