Fortescue warns on labor shortage as Western Australia borders stay shut

Jan. 21, 2022 9:57 AM ETFortescue Metals Group Limited (FSUMF)RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Loading of iron ore

nikitos77/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says a delay by Western Australia state in reopening its borders may worsen a labor shortage currently affecting the country's mining sector.
  • Western Australia, which includes the resource-rich Pilbara region, canceled plans to reopen its borders on February 5 because of health risks from the COVID-19 omicron variant, even as all other states and territories in Australia have reopened their internal borders.
  • Fortescue operates several mines in the state and is developing the Iron Bridge magnetite project there.
  • Larger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP earlier cited labor shortages as important factors in weighing down quarterly production and reducing annual forecasts.
  • Helped in part by heavy rains that have disrupted Brazilian supply, iron ore prices rallied last week to their highest in three months.
