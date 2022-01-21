Fortescue warns on labor shortage as Western Australia borders stay shut
- Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says a delay by Western Australia state in reopening its borders may worsen a labor shortage currently affecting the country's mining sector.
- Western Australia, which includes the resource-rich Pilbara region, canceled plans to reopen its borders on February 5 because of health risks from the COVID-19 omicron variant, even as all other states and territories in Australia have reopened their internal borders.
- Fortescue operates several mines in the state and is developing the Iron Bridge magnetite project there.
- Larger rivals Rio Tinto and BHP earlier cited labor shortages as important factors in weighing down quarterly production and reducing annual forecasts.
- Helped in part by heavy rains that have disrupted Brazilian supply, iron ore prices rallied last week to their highest in three months.