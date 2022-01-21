Leading indicator rises a hair more than expected in December
Jan. 21, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- December Leading Indicators: +0.8% to 120.8 vs. +0.7% consensus and +0.7% prior.
- The Conference Board Coincident Economic Index for the U.S.: +0.2% to 107.4 vs. +0.1% in November.
- Lagging Economic Index: +0.1% to 109.4 vs. +0.1% in November.
- Keep in mind a reading of 100 is equivalent to 2016 levels in each of the indexes.
- "The U.S. LEI ended 2021 on a rising trajectory, suggesting the economy will continue to expand well into the spring," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of Economic Research at The Conference Board. "For the first quarter, headwinds from the Omicron variant, labor shortages, and inflationary pressures — as well as the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hikes — may moderate economic growth."
- The Conference Board forecasts Q1 2022 GDP growth will slow to a still relatively healthy 2.2% annualized rate. For all of 2022, it forecasts 3.5% expansion for the U.S. economy.
- Previously (Jan. 20), Philly Fed Outlook rises to +23.2 in January