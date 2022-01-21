Brownie's Marine Group doubles revenue in Q4: Preliminary Report
Jan. 21, 2022 10:03 AM ETBrownie's Marine Group, Inc. (BWMG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG) reports its preliminary estimate for fourth quarter to be $1.9M (+104.3% Y/Y).
- With this, the company expects its full-year total core revenue of $6.122M (+52.5% Y/Y).
- "We continue to grow revenues throughout all of our business divisions, and especially in the sales of Blu3, Inc.’s Nomad and Nemo recreational units," says CEO Chris Constable.
- In the forward looking statement Chairman Robert Carmichael says FY-2022 to "hopefully be a less volatile business environment."
- The final result for the quarter is due to be released later in March.
- Earlier, Brownie's Marine Group reports 9M results