Brownie's Marine Group doubles revenue in Q4: Preliminary Report

Jan. 21, 2022 10:03 AM ETBrownie's Marine Group, Inc. (BWMG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Brownie's Marine Group (OTCQB:BWMG) reports its preliminary estimate for fourth quarter to be $1.9M (+104.3% Y/Y).
  • With this, the company expects its full-year total core revenue of $6.122M (+52.5% Y/Y).
  • "We continue to grow revenues throughout all of our business divisions, and especially in the sales of Blu3, Inc.’s Nomad and Nemo recreational units," says CEO Chris Constable.
  • In the forward looking statement Chairman Robert Carmichael says FY-2022 to "hopefully be a less volatile business environment."
  • The final result for the quarter is due to be released later in March.
  • Earlier, Brownie's Marine Group reports 9M results
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.