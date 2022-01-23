Customers Bancorp Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCustomers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (+73.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.76M (+36.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CUBI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.