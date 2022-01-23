Brown & Brown Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (+21.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $725.36M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.