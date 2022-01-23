Crane Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETCrane Co. (CR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Crane (NYSE:CR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $745.61M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.