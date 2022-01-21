Carl Icahn says some stock multiples are `crazy'
Jan. 21, 2022 10:07 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said that some stocks are trading at "crazy" multiples.
- "I do think that some of the multiples are crazy, that some of the investments are just out of this world as far as any manageable ratio," Icahn of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) said in an interview with CNBC last night.
- "I don't believe that there's necessarily massive trouble coming soon because I don't think anybody can really know when it's coming," Icahn said.
- He added "it could be now and it could be three years from now."
- Icahn also talked about the potential for Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler to shorten the 13D filing window, an idea that Icahn opposes. He said he will likely write an editorial about the subject as he has done in the past.
- "I really think that could be one the last nails in the coffin" for shareholder activists, Icahn said.
- Yesterday, International Flavors & Fragrances gains on report of Carl Icahn stake.