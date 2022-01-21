Bitcoin is the emperor's new clothes, says famed fund manager Jeremy Grantham
Jan. 21, 2022 10:08 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)SP500, ETH-USD, BNB-USD, ADA-USD, SOL-USD, XRP-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Famed money manager Jeremey Grantham thinks bitcoin (BTC-USD) is the emperor's new clothes as the largest digital token by market cap gains interest, and he prefers to avoid the bullish noise surrounding it.
- Cryptos "leave me increasingly feeling like the boy watching the naked emperor passing in procession. So many significant people and institutions are admiring his incredible coat, which is so technically complicated and superior that normal people simply can’t comprehend it and must take it on trust. I would not. In such situations I have learned to prefer avoidance to trust," Grantham wrote in a recently issued report.
- For context, the largest digital coins, bitcoin (BTC-USD) +315%, ethereum (ETH-USD) +1,455%, binance coin (BNB-USD) +2,225%, cardano (ADA-USD) +2,075%, solana (SOL-USD) +13,127% and ripple (XRP-USD) +188%., surge as interest in the space increases.
- However, since the start of 2022, cryptos' momentum takes a bearish turn after the global market cap peaked in mid-November at $3T, now standing at $1.81T. Some macro factors that are weighing on crypto prices include Russia's proposed crypto mining ban, ongoing regulatory concerns in Spain and the U.K., tighter monetary policy in the U.S., as well as a general risk-off environment for risk assets. YTD, digital coins drift lower by as much as 30%.
- At the same time, Grantham thinks that the stock market is in "superbubble" territory as price multiples remain elevated, and expects substantial downside for the S&P 500 index (SP500). Recall earlier this month when bitcoin's correlation with the S&P 500 reached its highest level since Oct. 2020 - raising the chances of investor sentiment spillovers.
- Still, Grantham "has one of the worst track record for market calls amongst institutions," Finom Group Chief Market Strategist Seth Golden writes in a Twitter post. Dating back to as far as 1990, Grantham has a 47% hit rate - "worse than flipping a coin," Golden adds.
- Earlier, crypto miner stocks trade in a sea of red as bitcoin slumps.