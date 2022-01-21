Huntington Bancshares stock drops after Q4 revenue miss, soft guidance
Jan. 21, 2022 10:16 AM ETHuntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) drops 4.8% after Q4 revenue misses consensus and guidance for preprovision net revenue also disappoints.
- Q4 revenue (FTE basis) of $1.65B, trailing $1.69B consensus, falls from $1.70B in Q3 and rises from $1.24B in Q4 2020.
- Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin said the bank's guidance implies Q4 2022 PPNR of ~$720M, lower than the consensus of ~$750M. Q4 net interest income of $1.14B and average earnings assets of $1.59.1B also missed consensus, he said.
- Q4 adjusted EPS $0.36 beats the consensus estimate by a penny; GAAP EPS of $0.26 compares with $0.22 in Q3 and $0.27 in Q4 2020.
- Looking ahead, "commercial lending should fuel balance sheet growth in the coming year, while areas of strategic focus such as capital markets, cards and payments, and wealth management should bolster fee income," said Huntington (HBAN) Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.
- For Q4 2022, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) targets: average loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans, to be up in the high single digits in Q4 2022; in Q4 2021, total loans ex-PPP increased 2.2% vs. Q3.o Net interest income up high single to low double digits; Q4 2021 net interest income (FTE basis) rose 37% Y/Y including TCF acquisition.o Noninterest income up in low single digits; in Q4 2021, noninterest income rose 26% Y/Y, reflecting TCF acquisition.o Expense, excluding notable items, sequentially decreasing in H1 2022; Q4 2021 adjusted noninterest expense increased 37% Y/Y.
- The company also expects full-year net charge-offs of less than 30 basis points compared with 22 bps in 2021 and tax rate of 18%-19% vs. 0.% in 2021; Q4 effective tax rate was 18.0%.
- On medium-term goals, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) targets annual revenue growth slightly above nominal GDP; managing annual expense growth relative to revenue outlook to achieve positive operating leverage; and lower half of the long-term CET1 operating range of 9%-10%.
