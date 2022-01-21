Electric vehicle stocks are getting caught up in the great value reset of 2022

Jan. 21, 2022 10:19 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA), TTM, TSLA, GMARVL, TSP, NKLA, CENN, LAZR, SEV, QS, BLNK, CHPT, NIO, LI, XPEV, FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor26 Comments

Investigation Continues Into Tesla Driver"s Death While In Autopilot Mode

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Electric vehicle stocks are sharply lower as investors continue to shift away from high-multiple stocks in the tech and auto sectors toward value stocks. Concerns over the cost and supply of semiconductors are also in the mix today.
  • Notable decliners include Arrival (ARVL -10.0%), TuSimple (TSP -7.3%), Nikola (NKLA -8.2%), Cenntro Electric Group (CENN -12.0%), Luminar Technologies (LAZR -7.3%), Sono Group (SEV -9.4%), QuantumScape (QS -8.1%), Blink Charging (BLNK -6.7%) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT -6.2%).
  • Chinese automaker names Nio (NIO -5.8%), Li Auto (LI -4.0%) and XPeng (XPEV -5.4%) are also lower amid broad selling of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. Detroit auto giants Ford (F -4.6%) and General Motors (GM -2.9%) are also in reverse as they lose some of their recent EV premiums.
  • Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA -4.1%) is in the middle of the pack with investors starting to look forward to the earnings report on January 26.
  • Which auto stock has held up amid the selloff? Tata Motors (TTM -4.3%) has the mildest decline over the last week and Stellantis (STLA -1.0%) is still up double-digits over the last six weeks. Compare returns across the auto industry.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.