Electric vehicle stocks are getting caught up in the great value reset of 2022
- Electric vehicle stocks are sharply lower as investors continue to shift away from high-multiple stocks in the tech and auto sectors toward value stocks. Concerns over the cost and supply of semiconductors are also in the mix today.
- Notable decliners include Arrival (ARVL -10.0%), TuSimple (TSP -7.3%), Nikola (NKLA -8.2%), Cenntro Electric Group (CENN -12.0%), Luminar Technologies (LAZR -7.3%), Sono Group (SEV -9.4%), QuantumScape (QS -8.1%), Blink Charging (BLNK -6.7%) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT -6.2%).
- Chinese automaker names Nio (NIO -5.8%), Li Auto (LI -4.0%) and XPeng (XPEV -5.4%) are also lower amid broad selling of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks. Detroit auto giants Ford (F -4.6%) and General Motors (GM -2.9%) are also in reverse as they lose some of their recent EV premiums.
- Meanwhile, Tesla (TSLA -4.1%) is in the middle of the pack with investors starting to look forward to the earnings report on January 26.
- Which auto stock has held up amid the selloff? Tata Motors (TTM -4.3%) has the mildest decline over the last week and Stellantis (STLA -1.0%) is still up double-digits over the last six weeks. Compare returns across the auto industry.