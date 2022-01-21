ViacomCBS and Nexstar Media renew affiliation agreements in 39 markets
Jan. 21, 2022 10:19 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), VIACA, NXSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ViacomCBS (VIAC -5.0%) and Nexstar Media (NXST -1.5%) announced that the latter's wholly owned subsidiary and its operating partners have reached comprehensive multi-year agreements to renew the existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets across the country.
- The 39 markets combined reach 14% of the U.S. audience catering to 17.4M television households.
- With this, all of ViacomCBS and Nexstar's affiliation renewals are completed.
- Nexstar’s CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.
- Financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.