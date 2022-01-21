Chip stocks retreat following Intel's $20B Ohio plant plans

Intel Processor Core i7

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Semiconductor stocks garnered attention on Friday in the wake of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) saying it will pour at least $20 billion into building a massive new chip-manufacturing location in Ohio.
  • Intel (INTC) said it will build two chip fabrication facilities at the 1,000-acre site near Columbus, Ohio, and that it could expand operations to include eight plants over 2,000 acres. Construction is set to start this year, with a goal of the plant being up and running by 2025.
  • The move would seem to be in line with the goals of Intel (INTC) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger to expand the company's chip-manufacturing capabilities, and even become a fabrication plant for other semiconductor makers. Last summer, Gelsinger reportedly held talks with Biden Administration officials about the federal government investing in the chip industry's expansion efforts.
  • Reaction to Intel's (INTC) announcement was mixed, as the semiconductor giant's shares rose 1% in early trading. With Intel (INTC) in the spotlight, other chip stocks were also on investors' minds on Wall Street.
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares gave up more than 2%, while Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), the world's largest chip-equipment maker, was also down by 2%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares slipped by 1%, and memory chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) gave up 3.5%.
  • Earlier this month, Intel (INTC) poached David Zinsner from Micron (MU) to become the company's new chief financial officer.
