CymaBay on the rise after insider purchase of chief medical officer
Jan. 21, 2022 CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY)
- CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY +11.5%) has added more than a tenth after its Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim disclosed that he bought 20K shares of the company. According to a regulatory filing submitted on Thursday, Kim has purchased the stock on Jan. 19 for $3.04 apiece for a total value of $60.8K. It was his first insider transaction of company shares.
- Dr. Kim, a 20-year veteran in drug development, joined CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY) as its Chief Medical Officer in May 2021 from clinical-stage biotech company Afyx Therapeutics. An alumnus at the Chicago Medical School, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Emerald Biosciences prior to his role at Afyx.
- Kim’s acquisition of shares comes as CymaBay (CBAY) prepares to complete the enrollment in its RESPONSE Phase 3 registrational study of seladelpar for primary biliary cholangitis in the first half of 2022.