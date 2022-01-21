CymaBay on the rise after insider purchase of chief medical officer

Hand of men arranging Wood block cubic stacking step up with green Dollar Sign Blue background. Business growth success process. Up Trend. Wooden block and dollar mark

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

  • CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY +11.5%) has added more than a tenth after its Chief Medical Officer Dennis Kim disclosed that he bought 20K shares of the company. According to a regulatory filing submitted on Thursday, Kim has purchased the stock on Jan. 19 for $3.04 apiece for a total value of $60.8K. It was his first insider transaction of company shares.
  • Dr. Kim, a 20-year veteran in drug development, joined CymaBay (NASDAQ:CBAY) as its Chief Medical Officer in May 2021 from clinical-stage biotech company Afyx Therapeutics. An alumnus at the Chicago Medical School, he served as Chief Medical Officer of Emerald Biosciences prior to his role at Afyx.
  • Kim’s acquisition of shares comes as CymaBay (CBAY) prepares to complete the enrollment in its RESPONSE Phase 3 registrational study of seladelpar for primary biliary cholangitis in the first half of 2022.
