Cannabinoid drug developer Incannex pulls US IPO
Jan. 21, 2022 10:54 AM ETIncannex Healthcare Limited - ADR (IXHL)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Cannabinoid drug developer Incannex Healthcare Limited has withdrawn its filing to hold an initial public offering of its stock.
- In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, Incannex said it was withdrawing its F-1 registration form because it was no longer pursuing an IPO at this time.
- Based in Australia, Incannex is a focused on developing combinations of cannabinoid and psychedelic agents for therapeutic use to treat such conditions as sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and inflammatory bowel disease.
- Incannex had filed an amended F-1 on Dec. 7 stating that it intended to offer up to $30.9M in shares and warrants. The shares would be offered as American Depositary Shares, which each ADS representing 25 ordinary shares.
- In the Dec. 7 filing, the company said it planned to offer 2.6M ADSs, representing 65M ordinary shares. Underwriters would be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 390,000 additional ADSs to cover any overallotments.
- Incanncex planned to list its ADSs on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IXHL.” Roth Capital Partners was serving as underwriter for the deal.
- IXHL is the latest company to pull its IPO as investor enthusiasm for new issues wanes. On Thursday, Rhodium and Four Springs Capital reportedly postponed their IPOs due to market conditions, according to Barrons.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones noted in a column on the company last year that IXHL was "pursuing an ambitious development program but is thinly capitalized."