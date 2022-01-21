Apple, Microsoft are 'Rock of Gibraltar names' that will save tech - Wedbush analyst Dan Ives
Jan. 21, 2022 10:54 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), AAPLNFLX, AMZN, PANW, ZS, NVDA, MRVLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wedbush analyst Dan Ives argued Friday that upcoming earnings releases from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could alter sentiment in the technology sector, becoming the "saviors of tech" by halting the downward pressure that has marked the early part of 2022.
- "I look at Microsoft and Apple -- these are just Rock of Gibraltar names and that ultimately they are really going to start to change the tide of this risk-off environment in tech," the Wedbush Securities managing director told CNBC.
- Ives contended that tech will see a "clear bifurcation" between winners and losers. The strong performers in 2022 will come from cloud, cybersecurity and chip names. Meanwhile, at-home stocks, which benefited during the pandemic, will come under pressure.
- "The work-from-home names, you'll see those multiples continue to compress, just like obviously we're seeing with Netflix," he said.
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) dropped more than 20% in Friday's intraday trading, dragged down by a quarterly report that included disappointing subscriber numbers.
- "I think the seas part. And ultimately, we don't view this as the end of a tech rally. We view it more as a bifurcation," Ives said of the recent downturn in tech that has driven the major averages lower in the first few weeks of the year.
- Ives referred to MSFT as the "top of the mountain" of cloud beneficiaries, although he said Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) would also see strength, thanks to its AWS unit. For cybersecurity, the Wedbush managing director cited Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) as potential standouts.
- Looking at the chip space, the analyst pointed to NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL).
- Microsoft (MSFT) is scheduled to report its quarterly results next Tuesday. Apple (AAPL) is set to announce financial figures on Thursday.
- Ives has maintained his bullish stance towards tech during the recent sell-off, recently calling the downturn a "defining moment" that offers a buying opportunity.