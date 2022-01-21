Callon Petroleum cut to Sell equivalent, CDEV raised at J.P. Morgan

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE -4.0%) plummets as J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $62 price target and crude oil futures fall nearly 2%.
  • While Callon is making rapid progress on debt reduction, JPM analyst Zach Parham sees cash return as much further away, estimating the company will reach 1.5x leverage by year-end 2022.
  • Parham forecasts $847M in capex this year, well above consensus estimates, adding that "recent messaging on LOE was also ~$1/boe above our expectations, with our model at $7.15/boe LOE in FY 2022 vs. ~$5/boe prior to the Primexx acquisition."
  • Meanwhile, JPM raises Centennial Resource Development (CDEV +1.0%) to Neutral from Underweight with a $9 price target, forecasting sub-1.5x leverage at year-end 2021 and sub-1x leverage in Q2 2022, which could open the door for cash return to shareholders.
  • Parham expects CDEV will generate free cash flow yield of 16% and thinks result could surprise to the upside as the company shifts more activity into New Mexico.
  • Callon's $2.8B debt level is so high at paying it down must continue to take priority over returns to equityholders, Laura Starks writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
