Freddie Mac expects housing to remain stable in 2022 even as mortgage rates rise

Jan. 21, 2022

  • The U.S. single-family housing market will "remain stable" this year even as mortgage rates rise, Freddie Mac predicts.
  • Expects rising rates to lead to a moderation in homebuyer demand, which will slow house price growth a bit, according to Freddie Mac's Quarterly Forecast.
  • “As mortgage rates rise, we do expect some moderation in housing demand, causing house price growth to temper. However, the combination of a large number of entry-level homebuyers facing a shortage of entry-level inventory of homes for sale should keep the housing market competitive,” says Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.
  • Recall earlier this week when the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% - the highest level seen since the beginning of April 2020.
  • Looking ahead, "we expect purchase originations to grow from $1.9 trillion in 2021 to $2.1 trillion in 2022 while refinance activity is anticipated to decrease from $2.7 trillion in 2021 to $1.2 trillion in 2022,” Khater adds.
  • Anticipates the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to be 3.6% this year and 3.9% in 2023.
  • Sees house price growth of 6.2% in 2022, slowing to 2.5% in 2023, compared with 15.9% last year.
  • Home sales are forecasted to be 6.9M in 2022, unchanged from 2021, and 7.0M in 2023.
  • Overall, annual mortgage origination levels are expected to be $3.3T this year and $3.1T in 2023, down from $4.7T last year.
  • Earlier, mortgage foreclosures fall to a record low at the end of 2021.
