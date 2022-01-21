Cloudflare shares slip on potential for 'superbubble' to pop
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares were in the red, Friday, as investor Jeremy Grantham's expectations for weakness from several tech companies appeared to carry more weight on Wall Street than some new, positive analyst opinions on the cloud-based security company.
- Before the market opened, Grantham assessed a Goldman Sachs index of non-profitable companies that the brokerage created last year. The index includes several what might be called "high flying" tech stocks such as Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and Cloudflare (NET). Grantham said he expects a "superbubble" in the S&P 500 (SP500) will soon pop and lead to more losses from Cloudflare (NET) and others in the Goldman list.
- Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow raised his rating on Cloudflare (NET) to outperform from neutral, but also slashed his price target on the company's stock to $140 a share from $205. Winslow said a recent selloff in Cloudflare's (NET) stock "presents an attractive entry point" for investors, as the company is in a position to become "the dominant network-as-a-service" security platform.
- At Stifel, analyst Adam Berg initiated his coverage of Cloudflare (NET) with a hold rating and $113-a-share price target. Berg said that Cloudflare (NET) is emphasis growth over profit margins as it seeks to take advantage of "the massive architectural shifts impacting IT infrastructure, along with the growing importance of cybersecurity."
- Along with Cloudflare (NET), Berg also started coverage of IT security tech company Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) with a buy rating and $335-a-share price target.