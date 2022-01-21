These are some of the consumer defensive stocks that investors are taking refuge in
Jan. 21, 2022 10:50 AM ETConsumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), CHD, CLX, MDLZMCD, BJ, CPB, PEP, PGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- A rough market day for tech and high-valuation stocks has investors rushing into defensive consumer names. The higher historic return for value stocks during periods of elevated inflation and interest rate hikes is factoring in.
- Gainers include Clorox (CLX +2.0%), Mondelez International (MDLZ +2.3%), Church & Dwight (CHD +1.8%), Procter & Gamble (PG +1.5%), PepsiCo (PEP +1.4%), Campbell Soup (CPB +1.3%) and BJ'S Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ +3.2%).
- While not considered a purely defensive stock, McDonald's (MCD +1.7%) is the second biggest gainer in the Dow 30.
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) now has a better six-month return than the S&P 500 Index (see the chart).