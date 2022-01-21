Intra-Cellular Therapies gains amid insider selling

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI +10.6%) has gained more than a tenth even after its Chief Medical Officer Suresh Durgam declared the sale of more than a fifth of his holdings at the company.
  • In a regulatory form submitted on Thursday, Dr. Durgam disclosed he sold ~6.2K Intra-Cellular (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares on Jan. 18 at $42.03 per unit for a total value of ~$261.6K. However, he continues to own ~23.1K shares at the company.
  • A former executive at Allergan/ AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Dr. Durgam joined Intra-Cellular (ITCI) in 2018 as its Senior Vice President, Late-Stage Clinical Development and Medical Affairs. In October 2020, he was promoted to the position of Chief Medical Officer.
  • In terms of potential catalysts, Intra-Cellular (ITCI) targets H2 2022 to complete the enrollment in its Study 403 for lumateperone in major depressive disorder and bipolar depression, the management announced in November. Read more on upcoming milestones for the company.
