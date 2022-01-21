Raymond James Financial closes Charles Stanley acquisition, expanding in U.K.
- Raymond James Financial (RJF -2.0%) acquires U.K.-based Charles Stanley Group, expanding the firm's U.K. footprint and bringing RJF's total regional client assets to more than £42B.
- As of June 30, 2021, Charles Stanley had ~£27.1B of client assets. Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) agreed in July to acquire Charles Stanley for ~£279M ($378M).
- "The combined businesses create operations with the scale to support expansion and flourish in a highly competitive and consolidating U.K. marketplace," the company said in July.
- Charles Stanley describes itself as providing "holistic" wealth management services to private clients, charities, trusts, and institutions. The firm's origins date back to 1792 and was one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange before the acquisition.
- In October, Raymond James (RJF) agreed to acquire TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC), a leading provider of securities-based loans, for cash and stock valued at ~$1.1B.