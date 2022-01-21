More on IDW Media Holdings Q4 results

Jan. 21, 2022
  • IDW Media (IDW -0.4%) reports Q4 revenue decreased by 27% Y/Y to $7.1M, primarily reflecting decreased revenue at IDW Entertainment.
  • IDW Entertainment will recognize revenue of ~$4.2M for Locke & Key season 2 in 1Q22 and IDW Publishing revenue decreased to $6.9M.
  • For FY, IDW's net loss improved to $5.4M from a net loss of $13.8M Y/Y, the improvement reflects strengthened results from continuing operations and gains on the forgiveness of the Co.'s two PPP loans.
  • The Co. completed a capital raise generating net proceeds of $9.6M during fiscal 2021 and the proceeds are being utilized to invest in original content and for other strategic priorities.
  • IDW Media is scaling up to develop ~40 original titles annually, which is more than double the levels of previous years, and will continue to aggressively pursue new creators and titles.
  • "During calendar year 2022, we expect to realize revenue upon delivery of season 3 of Locke & Key to Netflix and season 1 of Surfside Girls to Apple TV. Also, in the first quarter of FY 2022, we will recognize $4.2M in revenue from season 2 of Locke & Key providing a nice lift as we start the year. " said Ezra Rosensaft, CEO.
