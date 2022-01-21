Ecolab sinks as supply chain challenges hit guidance, prompt downgrade
Jan. 21, 2022 10:58 AM ET Ecolab Inc. (ECL) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Ecolab (ECL -5.9%) plunges to a 52-week low after cutting Q4 earnings guidance, citing supply chain disruptions, and RBC Capital analysts downgrade shares.
- Ecolab pre-announced below-consensus Q4 EPS of $1.26-$1.28, and said it expects FY 2022 EPS growth in the low teens, compared with consensus expectations of low-20% growth.
- RBC's Ashish Sabadra cuts shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $225 price target, trimmed from $245, saying a solid market position, technology leadership, recovery post-Omicron, and pricing increases should help lift growth, but not enough to offset near-term raw materials headwinds, particularly given rising oil prices and inflationary pressure.
- Sabadra notes the company also previously lowered its FY 2021 earnings growth because of the Texas freeze and Hurricane Ida.
- Ecolab announced this morning that it will implement a 12% price increase for all Life Sciences division offerings.