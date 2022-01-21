Alzheimer's groups protest CMS decision on Biogen's Aduhelm

  • Groups supporting Alzheimer's patients are putting pressure on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") to reverse a preliminary decision that severely limits coverage of Biogen's (BIIB +0.0%) Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm (aducanumab).
  • CMS earlier this month announced it would limit coverage of the treatment to those already enrolled in clinical trials.
  • Alzheimer's Association Chief Executive Harry Johns told Reuters that the CMS decision "usurps FDA's role in drug approvals" and is "an unprecedented and terrible draft decision."
  • "Congress has to know how bad this will be for patients," added John Dwyer, president of Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.
  • CMS will make a final coverage determination in April.
  • Biogen has also said it will turn up the heat on CMS with a flurry of public comments.
