Mirati adagrasib shows benefit in phase 2 group of gastrointestinal cancer patients

Jan. 21, 2022 11:22 AM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Human Body Organs Anatomy (Pancreas)

magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -0.1%) said its medicine adagrasib showed significant clinical activity and broad disease control in a phase 2 group of a study, called KRYSTAL-1, in certain patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors with a KRASG12C mutation.
  • The company said that out of the 27 evaluable patients the objective response rate (ORR - percentage of patients whose disease decreased) was 41% and the disease control rate (DCR) was 100%.
  • In the 10 evaluable patients with pancreatic cancer, the response rate (RR) was 50%, including 1 unconfirmed partial response (PR); the median duration of response (mDOR) was 7 months, with a median follow up of 8.1 months.
  • In the 17 patients with other GI tumors, the RR was 35%, with two unconfirmed PRs; the mDOR was 7.9 months in these patients, with a median follow up of 6.3 months.
  • The median progression free survival (PFS is the length of time during and after treatment that a patient lives with the disease without getting worse) in patients with pancreatic cancer was 6.6 months and in patients with the other GI tumors, the mPFS was 7.9 months.
  • The company added that in the overall subset of patients with KRASG12C-mutated GI cancers evaluated in the group, adagrasib was well-tolerated, with a manageable safety profile.
  • Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were seen in 27% of patients treated with adagrasib, with no treatment discontinuation was seen due to these events. No Grade 5 (Grades 5 are fatal adverse event resulting in death) TRAEs were observed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.