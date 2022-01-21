Mirati adagrasib shows benefit in phase 2 group of gastrointestinal cancer patients
Jan. 21, 2022 11:22 AM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX -0.1%) said its medicine adagrasib showed significant clinical activity and broad disease control in a phase 2 group of a study, called KRYSTAL-1, in certain patients with pretreated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma and other gastrointestinal (GI) tumors with a KRASG12C mutation.
- The company said that out of the 27 evaluable patients the objective response rate (ORR - percentage of patients whose disease decreased) was 41% and the disease control rate (DCR) was 100%.
- In the 10 evaluable patients with pancreatic cancer, the response rate (RR) was 50%, including 1 unconfirmed partial response (PR); the median duration of response (mDOR) was 7 months, with a median follow up of 8.1 months.
- In the 17 patients with other GI tumors, the RR was 35%, with two unconfirmed PRs; the mDOR was 7.9 months in these patients, with a median follow up of 6.3 months.
- The median progression free survival (PFS is the length of time during and after treatment that a patient lives with the disease without getting worse) in patients with pancreatic cancer was 6.6 months and in patients with the other GI tumors, the mPFS was 7.9 months.
- The company added that in the overall subset of patients with KRASG12C-mutated GI cancers evaluated in the group, adagrasib was well-tolerated, with a manageable safety profile.
- Grade 3/4 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were seen in 27% of patients treated with adagrasib, with no treatment discontinuation was seen due to these events. No Grade 5 (Grades 5 are fatal adverse event resulting in death) TRAEs were observed.