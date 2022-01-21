People's United Financial slips after Q4 results
Jan. 21, 2022 11:28 AM ETPeople's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)MTBBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) is down 2.6% after reporting Q4 results, market close on Thursday.
- Revenue of $469.2M (-17.5% Y/Y) misses consensus by $3.4M, which includes net interest income of $362M for the quarter.
- Net interest margin of 2.51%, down 13bps sequentially.
- The loan-to-deposit ratio concluded the quarter at 70% as the total loan portfolio decreased $1.7B or 4% from September 30, while deposits grew $884M or 2%.
- "Loan growth continued to experience headwinds during the quarter as period-end loans, excluding forgiveness of PPP balances, declined approximately $1.2 billion, primarily due to lower commercial real estate and mortgage warehouse balances of $726 million and $365 million, respectively, as well as a $335 million reduction in the retail portfolio," said David Rosato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
- Commercial loans totaled $29.1B as as the end of Dec, 2021, a $1.3B down sequentially from September quarter; commercial deposit stand at $26.6B.
- Non-performing commercial assets totaled $235.6M as at the year-end.
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $7B, down a $266M from 3Q21.
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $(5.9)M.
- "These results benefited from a negative provision for credit losses driven by better credit metrics and improved economic outlook," notes Rosato.
- GAAP EPS of $0.34. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats consensus by $0.04.
- The company's merger with M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) remain pending for approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.