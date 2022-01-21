U.S. aerospace and defense stocks initiated coverage at Berenberg
- Berenberg analyst Christopher Rieger initiated coverage on three U.S. aerospace and defense company stocks with Buy rating - Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS), Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) while AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was initiated at Hold.
- CW: Initiated at PT $170; analyst believes that the company has created best-in-class exposures to niche and highly defensible applications with its "attentive and active" approach to its product portfolio, which he believes is underappreciated.
- Today, Curtiss-Wright acquired assets that comprise the Safran Aerosystems Arresting Company $240M in cash.
- KTOS: Initiated at PT $23; Kratos is well-positioned for the rapid growth potential and an expected ramp in spending in space applications.
- In mid-January, Kratos received a downgrade at Goldman Sachs to Neutral from Buy as analyst believes that long-term position in unmanned and space markets remains strong, but medium-term inputs may make upside in the stock this year less likely.
- MRCY: Initiated at $76; analyst believes Mercury offers investors an opportunity to own a high-quality defense electronics player poised to benefit from both secular tailwinds and company-specific developments.
- In mid-January, Jefferies said that Mercury Systems is unlikely to back down on its poison pill plan after activist Starboard urged the company to terminate the shareholder rights plan.
- AVAV: Initiated at Hold rating with PT $66.
