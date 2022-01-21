Consolidated Water wins 2 contracts for water treatment facilities in Arizona, Florida
Jan. 21, 2022 11:41 AM ETCWCOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Water (CWCO +1.8%) has been awarded 2 major contracts for water treatment facilities in Arizona and Florida.
- The first contract was awarded to CWCO's unit PERC Water, which develops and operates water infrastructure facilities.
- The contract involves the design of a water reclamation facility in Goodyear, Arizona for Liberty Utilities.
- The design will include micro or ultra-filtration membranes to enhance biological wastewater treatment.
- PERC Water has been a part of Liberty’s efforts to build this new treatment facility since 2018.
- Additionally, Aerex Industries - CWCO's specialty manufacturer of water treatment-related products - was awarded a contract by Port St. Lucie, Florida to replace membrane elements and upgrade equipment at the city’s 20 million gallons per day (MGD) J.E. Anderson Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant.
- This multi-phase project is expected to be completed by mid-2023.