Jan. 21, 2022

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shopify (SHOP -6.9%) is reportedly cutting contacts at several warehouses and fulfillment centers in the U.S. in what could be a strategy shift away from directly challenging Amazon in fulfillment.
  • The company is expected to update on the development during its earnings call next month, according to Business Insider.
  • Stifel, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Roth Capital Partners have all recently cut their targets on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on the expectation for slower sales trends as more shoppers head back to physical stores.
  • "We continue to view Shopify as one of the leaders in e-commerce, but with the likelihood of Covid trends beginning to dissipate, including those mentioned by Shopify’s management team, we have begun to see multiples compress, even more so from stay-at-home beneficiaries," reads a note from Roth analyst Darren Aftahi.
  • Shares of Shopify are down more than 20% over the last six weeks and trade below their 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
