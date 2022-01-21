Shopify cuts ties with some fulfillment centers in potential reduction of planned capacity
Jan. 21, 2022 11:42 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Shopify (SHOP -6.9%) is reportedly cutting contacts at several warehouses and fulfillment centers in the U.S. in what could be a strategy shift away from directly challenging Amazon in fulfillment.
- The company is expected to update on the development during its earnings call next month, according to Business Insider.
- Stifel, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Roth Capital Partners have all recently cut their targets on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on the expectation for slower sales trends as more shoppers head back to physical stores.
- "We continue to view Shopify as one of the leaders in e-commerce, but with the likelihood of Covid trends beginning to dissipate, including those mentioned by Shopify’s management team, we have begun to see multiples compress, even more so from stay-at-home beneficiaries," reads a note from Roth analyst Darren Aftahi.
- Shares of Shopify are down more than 20% over the last six weeks and trade below their 100-day and 200-day moving averages.