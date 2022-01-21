MAG Silver cut by Scotiabank on commissioning delay to key project
Jan. 21, 2022 11:42 AM ETMAG Silver Corp. (MAG)FNLPFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- MAG Silver (MAG -5.2%) slumps after Scotiabank downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform with a $17 price target, citing commissioning delays for the Juanicipio project in Mexico and limited guidance visibility.
- MAG Silver's Juanicipio joint venture with Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) is expected to become a new large-scale, low-cost silver mine, but the partners recently announced a significant delay to its commissioning schedule, pending approval by the government electrical company to tie the mill into the power grid.
- Scotiabank's Trevor Turnbull says Juanicipio has backup power generation capacity, but it is not sufficient to run all the plant components at once for final commissioning, testing and steady state production.
- The delay means MAG will be unlikely to issue any production estimates, grade profiles or cost parameters until 2023, closer to the date of full capacity and commercial output, Turnbull says.
- MAG Silver is on track to rank among the lowest-cost silver producers sector-wide in 2023, Taylor Dart writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.