China's central bank cuts rate on standing lending facility loans to avoid credit crunch
- The People's Bank of China lowers rates on its standing lending facility loans for all tenors in an effort to "open its monetary policy took box wider" to mitigate economic headwinds.
- China's central bank cuts the overnight SLF rate by 10 basis points to 2.95%, according to the central bank's statement from Jan. 17. The seven-day and one-month rates are also cut by 0.1 percentage point.
- The dovish move comes shortly after the PBOC cut its key interest rates for the first time since the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
- Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI -1.3%), KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB -2.8%), Golden Dragon China Portfolio ETF (PGJ -3.1%), iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI -1.3%), all drift lower amid a broader risk-off day for equities across the globe. Hong Kong's Hang Seng (HSI) edges lower by 0.2%.
