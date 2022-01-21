CureVac extends losses as BofA downgrades citing minimal COVID-19 upside
Jan. 21, 2022 11:57 AM ETCureVac N.V. (CVAC)GSK, MRNA, PFE, BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Adding to over a third of its YTD loss, CureVac (CVAC -13.0%) has dropped more than a tenth in morning hours after Bank of America downgraded the German biotech to Underperform from Neutral, citing a challenging outlook for the company in 2022. The price target cut to $20 from $55 per share implies a downside of ~8.5% to the last close.
- The analysts led by Geoff Meacham predict only a minimal upside to the company from its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, exacerbated by relatively a limited number of catalysts from the rest of the pipeline in 2022.
- Last year, CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) announced its decision to pull its European marketing application for the first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate and instead focus on second-generation mRNA shots in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK).
- Even if a second-gen COVID-19 vaccine shows a comparable profile against more established rivals from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), “we think there are minimal vaccine market opportunities left for CureVac to capitalize on,” the analysts added.
- They argue that the existing vaccines, antibodies, and particularly oral therapeutics sufficiently serve the current global demand and note that investors are also moving away from COVID-19 vaccine trades, as highlighted in this graph.