Homebuyers in survey believe the market is a housing bubble contrary to Redfin opinion
Jan. 21, 2022 12:07 PM ETREZ, XHB, HOMZBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- A new Redfin survey shows that more than 77% of homebuyers and sellers believe there's a housing price bubble in the area where they live while 44% of agents believe there is a housing bubble in the market where they work.
- The survey is of 1.5K U.S. residents who are planning to buy or sell a home in the next 12 months fielded by research technology company Lucid from Dec. 10 to 13, 2021; while the agents survey is from 360 real estate agents from October 2021.
- National Association of Realtors indicated that median home sales price rose 16.9% to $346.9K in 2021, highest on record since 1999; home sales marked the highest since 2006 with 6.12M homes sold (+8.5% Y/Y).
- A bubble is something which bursts when demand no longer supports the high home values, followed by sharp price declines and is essentially caused by an influx of demand from homebuyers and real estate investors.
- "If this rate of price growth were to continue for another year, I would be worried about a bubble, too, but I predict home-price growth will slow significantly in 2022. What we’re going through right now is closer to a ripple in the water than a bubble. Mortgage rates are already going up, which will likely stabilize demand and reduce the risk of a bubble that could burst," Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather commented.
- Mortgage rates this week peaked to 3.56%, highest since April 2020 and fourth consecutive weekly increase.
- Also, a Freddie Mac reported that the U.S. single-family housing market will "remain stable" this year even as mortgage rates rise.
- Fairweather also believes that with inflation at its highest levels in 40 years people will have less disposable income to put into the housing market and thus this reduces the risk of a housing bubble.
- ETFs Watch: (NYSEARCA:HOMZ), (NYSEARCA:XHB), (NYSEARCA:REZ)