IHS Markit reports record organic growth ahead of S&P merger close
Jan. 21, 2022 12:11 PM ETIHS Markit Ltd. (INFO)SPGIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- IHS Markit (INFO +0.5%) reports 10% organic revenue growth for fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 in its latest earnings report.
- Total Revenue of $1.18B (+6.3% Y/Y) beats consensus by $40M.
- By segment revenue: Financial Services, $473M (+3% Y/Y); Transportation, $351M (+12% Y/Y); Resources, $215M (+2% Y/Y); and Consolidated Markets & Solutions, $137M (+9% Y/Y).
- Both Financial Services and Transportation segments recorded 12% organic revenue growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $530.5M, compared to $464.9M a year ago. Cash flow from operations of $449M and free cash flow of $375M.
- GAAP EPS of $1.83; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats consensus by $0.01.
- "We had a great close to the year and had record organic revenue growth for both the quarter and the year. We entered FY22 with strong momentum across our businesses, which sets us up well for the year," says Chairman and CEO Lance Uggla.
- The company expects its pending merger with S&P Global to close in Q1 2022.