Lagarde justifies slower ECB normalization pace as wages aren't 'way up'
Jan. 21, 2022 12:19 PM ETiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR), FXELYG, UBS, BCS, CS, ING, SAN, DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde defends the central bank's slower pace of policy normalization than that of the U.S.'s Federal Reserve
- With the 10-year German bund yield turning positive this week for the first time in three years, some have urged the ECB to move to remove accommodation and address elevated inflation.
- Lagarde, though, points out that Germany is only one country of the 19 nations that share the euro and the ECB looks at averages for inflation, GDP, and employment. In addition, the situation is different for Europe than it is for the U.S., she said during a panel discussion at online Davos World Economic Forum.
- One special indicator that ECB policymakers are monitoring is wages in analyzing the potential for long-term inflation. "We're not seeing in the euro area, in particular, and in Europe in general.. we're not seeing wages negotiations being way up," Lagarde said. "Not yet, at the moment....We are not seeing this sustainable movement that would lead to wages spiraling out of control."
- Two main factors in inflation — energy prices and supply bottlenecks — are expected to stabilize during the course of this year, she added.
- She points to differences between the euro area and the U.S.: "Our demand in Europe is not a state of excessive demand" as compared with the U.S., and "when I look at the labor market, we are not experiencing anything like the Great Resignation."
- Core inflation in the U.S. is at 5.5%, while in the euro area, it's at 2.6%, Lagarde noted. "We're not moving at the same speed and we are unlikely to experience the same kind of inflation increases that the U.S. market has faced," she said.
- Still, the ECB will act when it's met its three criteria. "There is no question in my mind that once the criteria are satisfied, we will. But at the moment, they're not satisfied," the ECB president said.
- The three criteria include: inflation at 2% target at end of three-year projection horizon; midpoint: and that inflation is currently sufficiently strong for inflation to be consistent at 2%.
- Europe regions bank stocks, which had been up earlier in the session, retreat back into the red — Deutsche Bank (DB -1.4%), Banco Santander (SAN -1.3%), ING Group (ING -0.9%), Credit Suisse (CS -1.8%), Barclays (BCS -2.5%), UBS (UBS -0.7%), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG -2.3%). In comparison, U.S. banks are also weak, with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index falling 2.3% in midday trading New York time.
- Invesco Currency Shares Euro Currency Trust (FXE +0.3%) rises, while the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR -0.9%) slips.
- In December, the ECB announce plans to slow its pace of asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program in Q1 2022, with a goal of ending net asset purchases under PEPP at the end of March 2022.
- After the ECB's December meeting, Lagarde said the central bank would be unlikely to raise rates in 2022.