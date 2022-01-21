SunPower slapped with unexpected spending to fix cracking issue

  • SunPower (SPWR -16%) sinks to a 52-week low after issuing preliminary Q4 earnings below the midpoint of previous guidance, as poor weather in California had pushed some installations into 2022.
  • SunPower also disclosed a cracking issue associated with factory-installed connectors within some third-party commercial equipment used in commercial and industrial and light commercial value-added reseller products, resulting in ~$31M in charges.
  • Roth Capital maintains its Neutral rating on the shares but cuts its price target to $19 from $26, anticipating the effects of the overall negative sentiment in the sector as well as "California weather and COVID impacts."
  • Analysts at Cowen keep their Market Perform rating and $28 target, saying the company has not reported safety incidents related to this issue, and it does not appear to have harmed system performance.
  • SunPower shares edged higher yesterday after a top Biden administration official spoke optimistically about passing the clean energy portion of the Build Back Better package.
