1Life Healthcare defended at Citi; says Humana-led selloff is overdone
Jan. 21, 2022 12:37 PM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)HUMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citi analyst Daniel Grosslight reiterated his Buy rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM -4.3%) arguing that the recent selloff of the health services firm — driven by the disappointing membership outlook of Humana (NYSE:HUM) — was overdone.
- Humana (HUM) led an industrywide selloff early this month after the managed care player slashed its 2022 projection for Medicare Advantage memberships.
- The disappointing enrollment update has been weighing on 1Life (NASDAQ:ONEM), Grosslight argues, noting that the company relies on Humana (HUM) for a “vast majority” of its sales.
- However, after a look at the data in 1Life’s Iora Health counties, the analyst notes: “We see nothing of concern (yet) in the data.”
- In September 2021, 1Life (ONEM) completed its acquisition of Iora Health following a $2.1B deal, and the unit contributed $30.6M to the company topline in Q3 2021.
- “The addition of Iora will allow us to further grow Medicare and Medicare risk in legacy one medical markets and also expand into consumer and enterprise services and legacy Iora market,” 1Life (ONEM) CEO Amir Rubin remarked at the company’s recent earnings call.