GM investing $154M for renovating New York factory so it can make electric motor parts

Jan. 21, 2022

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • General Motors (GM -1.5%) to spend about $154M to revamp an aging factory near Buffalo, New York and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module, a key component in an electric motor.
  • Renovations will begin immediately.
  • The automaker has set a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035 and intends to spend $35M to roll out more than 30 new battery vehicles globally by 2025.
  • “GM’s investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. "This is an excellent example of how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our EV production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles."
