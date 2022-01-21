Some PPG factories saw 40% of workers out sick or quarantined in Q4
Jan. 21, 2022 12:58 PM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- PPG (PPG -2%) plunges to its lowest since December 1 after Q4 earnings and sales beat estimates but warning that COVID-related disruptions continue to hurt production and sales after raw materials costs soared 30% Y/Y.
- The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance of $1.02-$1.20, far below $1.52 analyst consensus estimate.
- On today's earnings conference call, CEO Michael McGarry said some of PPG's factories had nearly 40% of workers who were sick or quarantined during Q4 as the COVID-19 omicron variant spread, which hurt production in the quarter.
- "The toughest job in PPG right now is a plant manager," McGarry said, according to the Wall Street Journal. "They wake up in the morning, check their phone to see how many people call off sick... They go through the dock area to see how many trucks didn't get picked up and then they go to the receiving areas and find out what didn'’t come in that was supposed to."
- PPG also worries that the omicron variant could lead to new shutdowns in China, especially if the country continues its zero-COVID policy, the CEO said.