Hot Stocks: Guidance weighs on PPG, ECL and GCTAF; LLNW rallies on earnings
Jan. 21, 2022 1:09 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)PPG, GCTAF, LLNWBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- With U.S. equities falling yet again, worries around COVID, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks sparked concerns in Friday's intraday trading. These factors led to lower guidance at PPG (NYSE:PPG), Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) and Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF). All three stocks retreated during midday action.
- Not every stock was dragged down in the general retreat. Limelight (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted a double-digit percentage gain following the announcement of a surprise Q4 profit.
Decliners
- Ecolab (ECL) dropped about 7% after the company slashed its Q4 earnings guidance in the face of supply chain disruptions. The company also cited COVID-related impacts on its business.
- Reduced guidance also weighed on shares of wind turbine giant Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF). The company warned of higher costs and supply chain disruptions, which have led to project delays. The company also noted volatile market conditions for its updated forecast.
- PPG (PPG) was another notable decliner in midday action. The company reported quarterly earnings and sales that exceeded expectations. However, PPG gave a cautious forecast, saying that COVID disruptions would impact its production in the near term.
- At the same time, the firm reported that it would raise prices in response to higher costs. Hurt by the forecast, PPG retreated nearly 2% in intraday action.
Gainers
- Bucking the overall trend in the market, Limelight (LLNW) got a lift from its latest earnings report. The content delivery network service unveiled a Q4 profit, reversing a loss seen in the same period last year. Analysts had expected the red ink to deepen.
- Bolstered by the quarterly results, LLNW rallied almost 13% in midday action.
