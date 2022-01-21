U.S. rig count adds another 3 but oil rigs slow
- The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose by 3 to 604, 60% above year-ago levels, but oil rigs slipped by 1, according to the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.
- The entire gains came in the count of gas rigs, which increased by 4 to 113, while drilling rigs targeting crude oil fell by 1 to 491.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 to 292.
- Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is up 11 in the first three weeks of this year.