Oil stocks up 13% with S&P 500 down 7% ytd - why hold energy through earnings?
- With the majors set to kick off energy earnings in coming weeks, after the sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) outperformed the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) by almost 20% YTD, it's worth a look at key risks ahead of quarterly results.
- Oil stocks have benefited from higher oil prices, but they've also benefitted from a market-wide rotation out of high-growth, high-multiple stocks into low-growth, but profitable companies -- bank earnings have shined a light on risks to this "rotation" trade.
- The S&P bank index (NYSEARCA:KBE) rose 10% from 12/31 to mid January, as higher rates and a "value" rotation benefitted the sector - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) kicked off earnings for the sector, surprised investors with higher expense commentary, posted one of its worst trading days in a decade and is down ~15% in the week following its release; higher rates continue to provide a macro tailwind, but skittish newcomers rotating into the space have penalized banks for any missteps.
- For energy, it appears there are three themes likely to drive performance this earnings season 1) company-specific announcements 2) shifting commodity-basket fortunes 3) shale patch discipline lifting the commodity and sector higher -- notably, these themes exclude supply, demand and political impacts unrelated to Q4 earnings.
- Company-specifics - Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) pre-released production results that missed consensus by a mile, and the stock has underperformed peers by almost 10% ytd; Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) reported positive well results earlier this month, helping drive shares up 27% ytd; as with always, the idiosyncratic business performance will drive share prices through earnings.
- Commodity baskets - underappreciated exposure to European gas prices could benefit Vermillion (NYSE:VET) and NRT (NYSE:NRT), with the latter potentially announcing a ~20% annualized dividend late next week; "better than ever" fundamentals for Canadian heavy oil should produce record earnings, with even better outlooks for names like Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ) and MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF); exceedingly tight brent-wti spreads early in the quarter and narrow WCS spreads in the outlook could hinder share performance for mid-continent refiners like DK (NYSE:DK) and Marathon (NYSE:MPC).
- Macro - perhaps most importantly investors are looking for capex discipline in the shale patch; the IEA, White House and OPEC are all calling for oil surpluses throughout 2022 and beyond, while Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are calling for disciplined investment and continued inventory draws to lead to $100+ oil prices; if shale management teams like Pioneer (NYSE:PXD), EOG (NYSE:EOG) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) deliver a disciplined supply growth message, the entire sector has 40-90% upside according to Bank of America.
- There are winners and losers through every reporting period, but with the energy sector outperforming by a wide margin year-to-date, it will be more important than usual for management teams to avoid missteps in coming weeks.