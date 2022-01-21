Suncor seeking buyers for Norway oil and gas assets - Bloomberg

Jan. 21, 2022

  • Suncor Energy (SU -3.6%) is marketing its assets in Norway to potential buyers, Bloomberg reports, citing internal sales documents.
  • The company has hired Scotiabank to divest its 100% shareholding in the Norway unit, with non-operated stakes in three fields in the North and Norwegian seas, as well as exploration assets in the region.
  • According to Bloomberg, the portfolio being marketed includes a 30% stake in the Oda field, where production is expected to reach 15K boe/day this year.
  • Suncor offers "12% shareholder yield, low leverage [and] aggressive debt paydown," Julian Lin writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
