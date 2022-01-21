Catalyst watch for next week: Earnings blitz headlined by Apple, Microsoft, Boeing and Tesla
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - January 24
- Volatility watch - Options trading spiked higher this week to even higher levels on Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Stocks generating strong interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets include First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) following the silver market (XAGUSD:CUR) rally and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). On Stocktwits, Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) are at the top of the buzz list. Short interest has tracked higher on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) despite McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) expanding the McPlant test. Watch Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) with a deadline for redemption of public warrants hitting.
- All week - Notable conferences during the week include the Jefferies Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Summit 2022, the RW Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, the TD Securities Mining Conference and the B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference 2022.
- All day - Notable IPO lockup period expirations include on PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC), Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO).
- Premarket - Companies due to report earnings with large share price swings implied by options trading include Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) with a 11% expected move and Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) with a 10% swing anticipated.
- 10:45 a.m. Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) makes an appearance at the Barclays Global Inflation Conference. Fast-food chains are being watched closely for their ability to pass on inflation costs to consumers.
Tuesday - January 25
- All day - Healthcare companies expected to present drug data at the ASCO January program include Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB).
- All day - Notable IPO lockup period expirations include on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD).
- All day - The three-day GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit will feature a big focus on Meta Platforms' (NYSEARCA:META) aspirations in the metaverse. The huge Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal has turned a brighter spotlight on what Meta plans to do in gaming.
- All day - Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) hosts a R&D Day. Shares of ONCT have rallied in the past when the company has updated on pre-clinical data and the current pipeline.
- Premarket - Companies due to report earnings with large share price swings implied by options trading include Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) with a 14% expected move and Polaris (NYSE:PII) with a 11% expected move.
- 8:30 a.m. Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) hosts a virtual Key Opinion Leader event on VTP-300, which is in development as a key component of a functional cure therapy for chronic hepatitis B infection, and the broader CHB therapeutics landscape.
- 8:30 a.m. Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSE:MTNB) hosts a conference call to provide a corporate update and discuss the 2022 business outlook.
- 10:00 a.m. Shareholders with Yellowstone Acquisition (NYSE:YSAC) vote on the SPAC deal to take Sky Harbour public. The company develops campuses of business aviation hangars, leases them to corporate, private and government flight departments on a long-term basis, and manages the campuses, providing essential services to its tenants. Shares of the combined entity are expected to start trading later in the week if the SPAC deal is approved.
- 11:00 a.m. Guardforce AI Co. (NASDAQ:GFAI) hosts a virtual roadshow that will include an overview of the company's recent operational progress, growth initiatives and strategic vision.
- Postmarket - F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reports earnings with the stock being circled by Evercore ISI as a tactical outperformer likely to see a post-earnings rally. FFIV has knocked out ten straight double beats on earnings day.
- 5:00 p.m. Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) holds a conference call to discuss the company's strategy and growth objectives.
- 5:30 p.m. The Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) earnings call holds a little extra interest with the Activison Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) deals both pending.
Wednesday - January 26
- All day - Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) is expected to start trading after pricing its IPO.
- All day - Notable IPO lockup expirations include on Dole (NYSE:DOLE), Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA), RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX).
- All day - Metro AG (OTC:MTTWF) holds its Capital Markets Day event. The company is expected to reiterate its view that the disruption coming off the pandemic is a temporary phenomenon.
- All day - Invest Securities holds a Biomed Event that will feature a number of European listed biotech and healthcare companies, including Pixium Vision SA (OTCPK:PXMVF), Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF) and Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN).
- 10:00 a.m. Shareholders with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) meet to vote on the business combination with Super Group in a SPAC deal. Ahead of the public debut, Benchmark issued a buy rating on Sports Entertainment with a Buy rating on a positive view of the company's positioning in the global online gaming market. The stock could start trading later in the week.
- 10:30 a.m. Boeing (NYSE:BA) holds its earnings call with optimism rising that the Dreamliner update will be positive based on comments made by American Airlines with its earnings update. A good earnings day could also give a lift to supplier Spirit Aero (NYSE:SPR), which trades in tandem with Boeing 88% of the time on earnings day.
- 12:15 p.m. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki gives a talk at the GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2. Shares of Roblox saw an initial gain after the announcement of Microsoft-Activision deal before concerns over the competitive threat from Redmond factored in.
- 2:00 p.m. The FOMC issues a statement following the two-day meeting of the policy-making committee. The central bank is expected to take care of some housekeeping like announcing the final round of asset purchases during the month of February, but no quarterly economic and rate forecasts will be published. Following the hawkish pivot at the December FOMC meeting, the Fed is widely expected to begin lifting rates at the March meeting, although two economists out of 45 polled by Bloomberg predicted a shock immediate 50 basis point cut at his meeting.
- 2:30 p.m. The FOMC press conference begins with traders focused on signals on the pace of rate increases.
- Postmarket - Companies due to report earnings with large share price swings implied by options trading include Lendingclub (NYSE:LC) with a 23% expected move and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) with a 16% expected move.
- 4:30 p.m. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) hosts a conference call to provide an update on the company's ongoing clinical trials with CUE-101, its lead and representative IL-2 based drug product candidate from the CUE-100 series. CUE-101 is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Shares of Cue Biopharma have rallied in the past off of CUE-101 updates.
- 5:30 p.m. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) holds its earnings conference call with investors looking for color on the expected timeline for deliveries out of the Berlin and Austin gigafactories.
Thursday - January 27
- All day - Some of the notable healthcare companies making an appearance at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Conference include Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI), Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR), Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO).
- All day - Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) is expected to start trading after pricing its IPO.
- All day - Traders are watching a closed door meeting at the FTC amid some speculation that it could concern Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) planned $4.4B acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD).
- 9:00 a.m. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hosts a virtual Investor Day. Ahead of the presentation, CEO Mark Locke says the company is in the early stages of growth and thinks the opportunity for Genius Sports and other players in the ecosystem is very significant. Watch Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) if the total addressable market from GENI surprises to the upside.
- Postmarket - Companies due to report earnings with large share price swings implied by options trading include Robinhood Markets (HOOD) with a 17% expected move and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) with a 10% bounce anticipated.
Friday - January 28
- All day - Lipcone's (NASDAQ:LPCN) is on watch with a potential FDA approval on Tlando following a two-month review. The FDA issued tentative approval in December of 2020. A marketing agreement with Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) qualifies Lipocine for an upfront payment of $11M and an additional $10M in milestone payments.
- Premarket - Watch Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) when Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) reports earnings. The company derives 12% of its revenue from Chevron has moved in tandem with it on earnings day the last eight quarters.
- Premarket - Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) conducts a fixed income investor conference call to discuss Q4 and full year 2021 results.
- All day - Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:MRVI) holds the first Investor R&D Day in the company's history. One of the topics that could be discussed is the potential of an annual need to modify vaccines in the long-term with the emergence of COVID-19 variants.
- 11:00 a.m. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) conducts a Winter Business Update for institutional investors.