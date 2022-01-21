Twilio drops on heavy volume as NASDAQ drops for sixth straight day
Jan. 21, 2022 1:44 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares declined on Friday on heavier-than-normal volume as the broader NASDAQ continued to decline, falling for a sixth straight day.
- Shortly after 1:30 p.m. EST, Twilio was down nearly 3% on just over 1.8 million shares. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is slightly more than 2.8 million shares.
- Earlier this month, Stifel maintained its buy rating and $400 price target on Twilio (TWLO), noting the company has the tools in its possession that can help boost growth this year.