Natural gas prices could spike 35% by next winter - energy trader

Jan. 21, 2022 1:56 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

  • Well-known energy trader Mark Fisher argued Friday that natural gas prices were far below what market conditions would suggest for next winter, implying that a potential rally of 35% could take place.
  • "Natural gas prices in the United States for next winter are ridiculously low to where they have to be," the founder and CEO of MBF Clearing told CNBC.
  • Noting that natural gas is currently trading around $4.25 per MMBtu, Fisher said the price had about a "dollar and a half" of upside. An increase of $1.50 would equate to a rally of around 35%.
  • On oil prices, the MBF Clearing CEO argued that a lack of investment in new sources of oil supply has led to a situation where "high prices may stay here for a lot longer than people think, especially in energy."
  • While he wouldn't give a specific target for oil prices, Fisher indicated that prices as high as $120 a barrel were on the table, especially given a possible "Russia situation" or "China situation" or "Middle East situation."
  • That said, Fisher argued that the main dynamic in oil markets wasn't geopolitical issues, but broad supply-and-demand factors.
  • "The handwriting's on the wall. It's going to happen. Whether it's $95 or $100 or $110 -- I don't know. But, overall, we're going to go much higher," he said.
